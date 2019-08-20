Crocs

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs comfort Level 1.Crocs® states these shoes should fit very loosely. The sides of your foot should not really touch the sides of the shoe. Your toes should never make contact with the front of the shoe. Once you have centered your foot on the footbed: You should have about a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of space in front of your toes, behind your heel, and when you lift the strap you should be able to comfortably get your finger between the strap and heel. This durable, non-skid, multi- purpose clog is popular to water-sports enthusiasts, hikers, medical professionals, food service workers and fashion consumers.Thermoplastic (EVA) upper.Removable back strap.Built-in arch support and a back strap for added stability.Ventilation system that allows air and water to pass through multiple ports inside of shoe.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size Men's 6, Women's 8, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 7 oz.