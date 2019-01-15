Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Alexa Chung

Crocodile-effect Leather Boots

$483.00
At MatchesFashion.com
Alexa Chung reworked her military-style boots in navy crocodile-effect leather. The vintage-inspired boots are lined with pink leather and sit on chunky lug soles note the contrasting white topstitching that create an artisanal feel.
Featured in 2 stories
The Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boot Picks
by Ray Lowe
Mock Croc Is The 2019 Alternative To Leopard Print
by Eliza Huber