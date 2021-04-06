Cold Picnic

Crocodile

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cold Picnic

Flat weave rug 100% wool yarn Our flat weave rugs offer a lightweight and slightly more casual update to our trademark hand tufted rugs. Their texture is pleasantly scratchy (think vintage wool sweaters or your sweetheart’s stubble), but if you prefer a softer feel, you may want to check out our hand tufted styles (alternatively, if you crave an even more rustic rug, we also have woven hemp rugs). Approximately ¼” thick Available in size 2x6'