Play kitchen accessories for pretend play/ imaginative playtime - mix vegetables and fruit set Teach your kids about the vegetable world with this educational play food set. Extra soft cotton yarn with polyester fiberfill makes it safe for your kid to even lick and chew their tiny friends. Set of 6 includes: pumpkin, cabbage, grape, apple, carrot, cauliflower Gift Occasions - Birthday gift - Christening gift - Christmas gift - Thanksgiving gift - Baby shower gift - Baby full month celebration gift Suitable to be used as - Baby pacifier - Dollhouse pretend and play - Nursery room decor - Sensory development toys Suitable for kids 2.5 years and up. ___________________________________________________ These fun doll house food sets are so sweet and cute that your little one will definitely love them! This educational toy set is a wonderful addition to your child's toy collection. They are also great for indoor fun, photo props, fine motor skill development. Children love to have friends who always beside them even when they are sleeping. It is a great shower gift for your friends' baby :) Handmade in Vietnam. If it goes out of stock in our US warehouse, we may have to ship it directly from Vietnam to your home. We will contact you if this happens. Care instructions: Washable in gentle cold water cycle. Hang or lay flat to dry. ---------------------------------------------------------- JOIN ME ON FACEBOOK ► https://www.facebook.com/chippiandco JOIN ME ON PINTEREST ► https://www.pinterest.com/chippico ---------------------------------------------------------------------- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: • By purchasing this item you confirm that you have read and accepted the entire item description and ChippicoToys shop policies. • Real colors may slightly differ from their appearance on your display, as it depends on your monitor settings and is not under our control. And if you still have any questions feel free to contact us - we are always glad to assist you.