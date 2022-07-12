Longchamp

Le Pliage Filet Extra Small Crossbody Bag

$85.00

French businessman and travel enthusiast Jean Cassegrain founded Longchamp in 1948 with a global vision of selling luxury leather goods. Originally sold out of booths set up in airport terminals, the brand’s structured bags, wallets, and passport holders soon entered boutiques worldwide. Primarily manufactured in France and Italy from high-quality leather, Longchamp’s handbag offerings include totes, satchels, backpacks, and mini bags. A leader in innovative design, the brand was among the first to integrate nylon into its luggage designs, making for lighter bags and suitcases. Inspired by origami, the brand’s signature Le Pliage nylon shoulder bag is easy to carry and available in a range of shapes and colors.