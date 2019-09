Madewell

Meant for all your double-tap moments, our special occasion collection combines flattering shapes with luxe fabrics (cue the fire emojis). With airy, romantic tiers and crochet trim, this vintage-y dress is a midi with maximum appeal. Nonwaisted. Falls 49 1/2" from high point of shoulder. Rayon/cotton. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. L8473