MagentaArtyWorkshop

Crochet Pattern For Super Crop Top

$8.39

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

With this pattern, you will make a beautiful Super Crop Top easily, quickly and enjoyably. In this pattern you will get: - Full written instructions of the ''Super Crop Top" - Step by step photo tutorial -Skill level: advanced beginners (The pattern is easy to work out for everyone, who knows the basics or happy to learn them.) -Pattern is written in English using standard American terms with step-by-step instructions and photos to help guide your hook to completion. -Two options sleeves -Sizes 1(XS/S)- 2(M/L)- 3(XL/2XL/3XL) -Pattern has been tested by 7 testers Materials Approx. 750m/820yd-1000m/1093yd of worsted Weight yarn #4 Hook: 5,5 mm/ I and 6 mm/ J stitch marker Scissors Pattern and pictures are copyright ©MagentaArtyWorkshop. Patterns cannot be resold or shared. Pictures cannot be used for the purpose of resale. You have permission to sell finished items made from this pattern as long as you credit MagentaArtyWorkshop Due to the digital and instant nature of this product, there will be NO REFUNDS, but please email me with any questions, I would love to help you with your concerns or questions. ***Please ensure your email address with Etsy is correct, as that is where you will receive the link. ***Please Note: Most PDF files will not download to a phone. You must be on a laptop or desktop to retrieve & download your purchase.**