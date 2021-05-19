Wonky Picnic

Crochet Grapes

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wonky Picnic

Scrumptious and luxurious, the grape bunches are bound to add joy to any space. They could be used as a permanent feature in a fruit bowl or as a stand alone piece. The wire in the stem can be bent so that the bunches can sit more upright on shelves/surfaces. Every crochet piece that you buy from Wonky Picnic is handmade using our own patterns. Due to the nature of each piece being handmade, there may be slight differences to those pictured. However this makes them unique to you! As each piece is lovingly grown (made), and raised until they are ripe and ready for you, please allow up to two weeks for your crochet grapes to be made before they are sent out to you — but it could be sooner! Details: Approximately 9cm by 18cm. Yarn used is 100% cotton. Silver plated copper wire is used in the center to give the grapes stem a firm shape. For stuffing we use a mixture of scrap yarn (we don’t like waste!) and Kapok. Kapok is a natural stuffing alternative to polyester filling fibers. Unlike polyester, kapok is environmentally friendly; non toxic, hypoallergenic and naturally biodegradable. It is child friendly however it is NOT pet friendly.