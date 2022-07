BLANKNYC

Crochet Front Shorts

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

size & fit Fits true to size, order your normal size Designed for a slim fit 11.25" front rise, 3.25" inseam, based on a size small Model measurements: 5'10" height, 33.5" bust, 23.5" waist, 34.5" hips, wearing a size small