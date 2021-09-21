Farm Rio

Crochet Denim Trucker Jacket

$198.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4115638280001; Color Code: 090 About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired. Exclusively for Anthropologie 85% cotton, 15% recycled cotton Front button flap pockets Button front Machine wash Imported