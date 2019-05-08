Crocs

Crocband Platform Slide

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crocs

Our incredibly popular line of Crocband™ styles reaches new heights in this Platform slide. With all of the comfort and style attributes you love about the regular Crocband™ slides plus a 1.3-inch platform sole all the way around, they're a playful way to elevate any warm-weather look. Crocband™ Platform Slide Details: Incredibly light and fun to wear 1.3-inch / 33mm platform sole Deeper heel cup for a more secure fit Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.