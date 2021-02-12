ModCloth

Croc This Way Boot

Inspired by 1970s heritage style, these chic knee-high boots are sure to be an addition to your shoe collection that undeniably change the game. Crafted with a burgundy red faux-leather upper that is embossed in all over crocodile texture, this block heeled pair is an elevated staple that will upgrade your wintertime wardrobe in the best and most stylish of ways. Featuring a padded insole that offers extra comfort for all-day wear, this pull-on pair can be styled with everything from dresses to pants, so get ready for the outfit brainstorming that waits for you ahead.