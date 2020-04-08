Static Nails

Cristal Almond

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Static Nails

GET THE SALON LOOK WITHOUT THE TIME, DAMAGE, OR COMMITMENT Static’s award-winning reusable pop-on nails give you a perfect, non-damaging manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. Wear them weeks straight or a few days at a time—you decide. These on-trend nails can be removed, reapplied, painted, and even reshaped for full customization. IN THE KIT 24 Universal nails in 12 sizes — fits average, petite, and larger sized nails (Includes 4 accent nails with SWAROVSKI Crystals) Static Nails' Non-Damaging Glue Instructions Buffer File LENGTH: Medium SHAPE: Almond OPACITY: Sheer VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE