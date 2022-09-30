Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly
$228.00
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tory Burch
Need a few alternatives?
Salvatore Ferragamo
Jelly Ballet Flat With Vara Bow
BUY
$395.00
Salvatore Ferragamo
Coach
Ulyssa Slide
BUY
$57.00
$103.00
Revolve
Melissa Possession + Collina Strada
Sandal
BUY
$89.00
Melissa
Lulus
Janiyana Pistachio Lace-up High Heel Sandals
BUY
$19.00
$38.00
Lulus
More from Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Striped Jacquard-knit Polo Shirt
BUY
£436.63
Net-A-Porter
Tory Burch
Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan
BUY
$298.80
$498.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Shower Slide
BUY
$109.00
$158.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
56mm Pilot Oval Sunglasses
BUY
$182.00
Nordstrom
More from Sandals
Salvatore Ferragamo
Jelly Ballet Flat With Vara Bow
BUY
$395.00
Salvatore Ferragamo
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly
BUY
$159.00
$228.00
Tory Burch
Coach
Ulyssa Slide
BUY
$57.00
$103.00
Revolve
Melissa Possession + Collina Strada
Sandal
BUY
$89.00
Melissa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted