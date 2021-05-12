Agolde

Criss Cross High Rise Upsized Short

$168.00

When regular jean shorts aren’t bold enough, the off-kilter Criss Cross Short from AGOLDE should do the trick. Its uniquely designed asymmetrical front adds instant style points to any outfit. - Runs large (size down) - Midweight, non-stretch fabric - High rise - Relaxed fit - Mid-thigh length - Black denim wash - Button fly closure - Criss-cross front - Clean-finished hem Measurements - Front rise: 10 3/4" - Inseam: 6" - Leg opening: 22 3/4"