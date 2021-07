Toteme

Crinkled Silk Slip Dress

$950.00

Buy Now Review It

At TOTEME

Crinkled dress cut from a matte habutai silk fabric. It’s shaped to a straight silhouette with slim spaghetti straps that create a square neck, and is lined at the chest. The dress ends mid-leg. The crinkled finish makes it perfect for packing – coordinate with Crinkled silk scarf on vacation.