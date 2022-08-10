Gilly Hicks

Crinkle Cotton Lounge Bra Top

$24.95 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hollister Co.

Details Gilly Hicks Crinkle Cotton Lounge Bra Top This cute lounge bra top is designed with super soft crinkle cotton fabric. Pretty tie detail at front, adjustable straps, soft smocked back. Imported. Elastic:70% Polyester, 30% Elastane / Body:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean