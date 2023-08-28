Reformation

Crimini Dress

$148.00 $44.40

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

The fit Designed to have a relaxed fit. See our size & fit guide. The model is wearing a size 2 and is 5'9.5", 25" waist, 35.5" hips, 33.5" bust. The details adjustable straps, v-neck neckline, side slit. and backless. This is a lightweight drapey crepe fabric with a dry hand feel - 53% viscose, 47% rayon. Dry clean only. More on fabric & care. The Crimini Dress pairs well with the Giada High Heel Sandal.