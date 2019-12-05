cricut

Cricut Maker Machine, Champagne

$399.99 $349.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cricut

Meet Cricut Maker, the ultimate smart cutting machine. With the ability to use more advanced tools, Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make virtually any DIY project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on, vinyl, paper projects, and so much more. It has the tools to cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate paper and fabric to the tough stuff like matboard, leather, and basswood. Use the Rotary Blade to cut fabric for a sewing project — without backing material. Switch to Knife Blade (sold separately) and cut thicker and denser materials for added dimension and depth. Or quickly switch between scoring, engraving, debossing, and other decorative effects with a variety of specialty tips (sold separately). Featuring unique cutting versatility, a huge library of design ideas, sewing patterns available instantly, and easy-to-use apps, Cricut Maker delivers professional-level cutting performance that anyone can use.