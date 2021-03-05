A New Day

Crewneck Pullover Sweaters

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" Women’s crewneck sweater makes for a cool-weather staple Side slits lend playful movement Center seam for definitive detail Soft, breathable fabric blend offers comfortable all-day wear Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Acrylic Hem Style: Ribbed Hem Fit: Regular Fit Length: Below Waist Features: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Sock Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 80925832 UPC: 829576401550 Item Number (DPCI): 018-13-8336 Origin: Imported Description The Crewneck Pullover Sweater from A New Day™ brings simply sophisticated style to your sweater collection. A high crew neckline pairs with the long sleeves for a polished look, made even more refined with the definitive detail of a front seam down the center. Rib-knit sleeve cuffs and hem round out the piece with textural flair, and you’ll be completely comfortable with a soft and breathable fabric blend. Slip into your favorite pair of skinny jeans and flats for a sleek yet cozy look, or dress it up with ankle boots and chinos. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.