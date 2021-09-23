Victor Glemaud x Target

Crewneck Pullover Sweater

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Fit: Regular Fit Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638006 UPC: 195994278570 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3185 Origin: Imported Description The Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target is a great pick to refresh your knitwear collection. This women's sweater has a classic crew neckline and regular fit for a casual look that works well with jeans or leggings but can also be dressed up with a skirt or layered over a dress. Designer Victor Glemaud's love for colorblocking is put on display with a vibrant pink and lime green zigzag pattern on the front and back. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.