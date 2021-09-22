Rachel Comey x Target

Crewneck Pullover Sweater

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Fit: Relaxed Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639625 UPC: 195994275043 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3929 Origin: Imported Description The Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Rachel Comey x Target refreshes your cold-weather staples with a refined feel. This long-sleeve pullover is made from a cotton-rich sweater knit fabric that gets interesting texture and flair from an allover wavy stitched pattern. It comes in a dark green color for easy pairing with a range of bottoms, and it's cut in a relaxed fit for comfortable wear. A crew neckline keeps things classic for every day, complete with ribbed detailing for a neat finish. Whether worn with knit pants or with everyday denim, this knit sweater will become a fast favorite for fall fashion. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.