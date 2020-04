Crew Essential Stripe 3-pack

$16.00

Bring a classic sport style to your look with the Nike® Crew Essential Stripe 3-Pack., u003Cstrongu003ESold as a three-pair pack.u003Cu002Fstrongu003E, Crew-cut height sits at the calf. , Dri-FIT™ Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable., Arch band wraps around the foot for a locked-in feel., Targeted cushioning enhances comfort., 69% cotton, 28% polyester, 2% spandex, 1% nylon., Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. , Imported.