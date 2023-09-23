Rowing Blazers x Target

Crest Skateboard

$80.00

Highlights Cruiser skateboard with crest and rose graphics Black-and-white crest detail on top of deck Rose pattern on bottom of deck Non-slip 35in L x 9in W deck made from 7-ply maple Wheels 65mm diameter, 40mm width Holds up to 220lbs Description This Crest Skateboard from Rowing Blazers x Target provides a cool, convenient way to cruise around. The board is 35 inches long and 9 inches wide, with a non-slip deck made from 7-ply maple. The design features a black-and-white crest detail on the top of the deck, while the bottom boats an allover pattern of red and white roses and green vines on a black backdrop. Designed to hold up to 220 pounds, this cruiser-style skateboard comes with four 65 mm diameter wheels, each 44 mm wide. Rowing Blazers sits at the intersection of design, culture, nostalgia and sport. Founded by archaeologist and former U.S. national team rower Jack Carlson, the brand is known for its quirky, colorful take on the classics—as well as its devoted community and sense of humor. From its clubhouse in New York City, the brand has redefined old-school American style. Now, they’re teaming up with Target for a limited-edition collection and everyone’s invited.