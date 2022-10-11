Crest

Charcoal 3d White Toothpaste, Pack Of 3

$25.99 $15.45

Buy Now Review It

The formula with charcoal brightens teeth by removing surface stains Gentle whitening toothpaste Remineralizing black and white striped toothpaste that strengthens weakened tooth enamel Contains fluoride to fight cavities Long lasting cooling sensation with invigorating mint flavor From the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America.*P&G calculation based on U.S. reported sales data for yr ending w/o 12/26/20 It's not just whitening- it's deep clean therapy with charcoal for your teeth! Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Deep Clean black and white striped Charcoal Toothpaste gently whitens teeth by removing surface stains and gives you a clean, fresh feeling with its invigorating mint flavor. Also, it is a fluoride toothpaste that remineralizes weakened enamel to help strengthen teeth and fight cavities. For best results, pair with a Crest 3D White toothbrush or 3D White electric toothbrush head. No current Crest toothpaste contains gluten.