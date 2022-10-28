Crest

3dwhitestrips Professional Effects Plus 20 Treatments

$49.99 $34.99

23 Levels Whiter in just 24 days. Removes over 25 years of tough set-in stains #1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists Enamel Safe & Effective Want to your whiten teeth at home? Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Plus offering that features 20 Professional Effects treatments and 4 bonus 1 Hour Express treatment and is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technology’s comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Plus will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. Using the same hydrogen peroxide whitening ingredient as dentists, this enamel safe at-home teeth whitening kit will make your teeth 23 levels whiter. Simply apply 20 treatments of Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 45 minutes a day and 4 treatments of 1 Hour Express for 60 minutes. This pack includes 48 teeth whitening strips, 24 for your top teeth and 24 for your bottom teeth, to be used over the course of 24 days.