Crest

3d Whitestrips Professional White With Hydrogen Peroxide + Led Light Teeth Whitening Kit – 19 Treatments

Want to whiten your teeth at home? Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional White + LED Accelerator Light is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home. The LED Accelerator Light works to weaken stains so that the whitening ingredients inside Crest 3DWhitestrips can work more effectively to remove stains. In fact, this technology works just like the LED teeth whitening technology dentists use. Plus, the Advanced Seal Technology's comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional White + LED Light will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. This enamel-safe, at-home teeth whitening kit will make your teeth 30 levels whiter. Simply apply Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional White for 60 minutes a day (plus 5 minutes for the LED Accelerator Light) for 19 days. This pack includes 38 teeth whitening strips, 19 for your top teeth and 19 for your bottom teeth, and a wireless LED accelerator Light to be used over the course of 19 days.