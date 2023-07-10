Crest

3d Whitestrips 1 Hour Express Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack)

$54.99 $31.90

12 Levels Whiter in just 10 Days Removes years of teeth stains in just 1 hour #1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists Enamel Safe & Effective Product Description Need to quickly whiten your teeth at home? No matter what the occasion, all you need is 1 hour to remove years of teeth stains. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips 1-Hour Express will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. This enamel-safe, at-home teeth whitening treatment will make your smile 12 levels whiter in just 10 days. Plus, the Advanced Seal Technology�s comfortable, no-slip grip stays put, so you can talk and drink water and chat with friends even while whitening your teeth. Simply apply Crest 3DWhitestrips 1-Hour Express for 60 minutes a day for 10 days. This pack includes 20 teeth whitening strips, 10 for your top teeth and 10 for your bottom teeth, to be used over the course of 10 days. From the Manufacturer Get an eye-catching smile for that last-minute event with 2 Hour Express Whitestrips. Unlike brushing alone, 2 Hour Express goes beneath the enamel surface to deliver enamel-safe, same-day results for brighter, whiter teeth. TEETH WHITENING: The Next Step In Your Beauty Routine Like the ingredients in your hair care that boost shine or the moisturizer in your makeup that provides anti-aging benefits, Crest 3D White Whitestrips rejuvenate for a whiter smile. Crest 3D White Whitestrips go beneath the enamel surface for noticeable results. Click here to enlarge the image below and see the benefits of Crest 3D White teeth whitening treatments compared to a leading whitening toothpaste. WHITESTRIPS 101 Mess-free application and removal No-fuss hold so you can get on with your day No-slip fit to keep treatment in place GET A SECOND OPINION View the video at the top of this page to watch the complete interview. I have teeth sensitive to whitening. Can using Whitestrips make it worse? If you already have teeth sensitive to whitening, but still want to use Whitestrips, Gentle Routine Whitestrips offer less whitening-related sensitivity. Some people may temporarily experience a small amount of tooth sensitivity when using whitening products, which is completely normal, but know that Whitestrips are absolutely enamel safe. How are whitening treatments different than whitening toothpastes? Do I really have to bother with two forms of whitening? Tooth stains can fall in two general categories, extrinsic stains and intrinsic stains. Extrinsic stains are stains at the tooth's surface. Intrinsic stains are stains beneath the tooth's surface. Although most whitening toothpastes are a great way to remove stains on a daily basis, most only work on the surface to provide an extrinsic benefit to your smile. Whitestrips, on the other hand, work both on surface stains as well as beneath the surface of the enamel. Going beyond where most whitening toothpastes leave off, Whitestrips whiten beneath the enamel surface for an overall whiter smile. Because of the extrinsic and intrinsic value of Whitestrips, you'll see results that are noticeable. Once I get a whiter smile, what is the best way to protect my new look? Once you've achieved the whitening results you want, one way to maintain your whiter smile and protect against everyday stain buildup is using Crest 3D White 5 Minute Touch-Ups. Crest 3D White 5 Minute Touch-Ups are a quick, simple way to maintain your whiter smile. Another way to maintain your whiter smile is to use the collection of Crest 3D White products, which include toothbrushes, toothpastes and rinses. When used daily, the collection of Crest 3D White products will keep your smile whiter and brighter, guaranteed. In your opinion, are Crest 3D White Whitestrips really the best whitening option out there? A lot of my patients ask advice on which brand to use for a whiter, brighter smile and I always tell them Crest 3D White. COMPARE WHITESTRIPS Click here to enlarge the Whitestrips comparison chart below and find the right match for you. WHAT YOU'LL GET THE RESULTS YOU'D EXPECT FROM THE BRAND YOU TRUST Crest 3D White is the Most Awarded Brand by Beauty Editors. Crest 3D White Whitestrips guarantee satisfaction in every box. REMOVE SURFACE STAINS IN 2 DAYS WITH THESE SIMPLE STEPS Remove surface stains in 2 steps for results in 2 days when you use the Crest 3D White collection together. STILL UNSURE ABOUT CREST 3D WHITE WHITESTRIPS? Get Your Questions Answered. Question: Answer: Question: Answer: Question: Answer: Question: Answer: What's the difference between Whitestrips and in-office, professional treatments? There are 2 main differences between most in-office whitening treatments and Crest Whitestrips: 1) how the whitening ingredient is applied and 2) cost. Both whitening methods use the same whitening ingredient: hydrogen peroxide. However, Intensive Professional Effects Whitestrips use a 10% concentration, while most in-office procedures use up to a 35% concentration. Lights and lasers are also used during in-office procedures to help show results more quickly than at-home procedures. However, because of this immediacy in results, in-office treatments cost more than Whitestrips. So, if speed is a priority for you, but cost is an issue, then try Intensive Professional Effects Whitestrips. They deliver professional-level results in the convenience of your home. If the concentration of hydrogen peroxide is lower than in-office procedures, then do Whitestrips really work? Absolutely. In fact, Crest 3D White Intensive Professional Effects and Professional Effects Whitestrips have enough whitening ingredient concentration to provide professional-level results. How can I be sure which Whitestrips are right for me? Whitestrips offer seven treatments each tailored to different needs. The difference in each treatment is in the level of whitening and duration of wear time. On the front of most packs, you’ll find a whitening meter that clearly defines the level of results you can expect with use of a full pack. For visible results that require only 30-minutes daily, there are three great options: Crest 3D White Vivid, Advanced Vivid and Professional Effects. What if I want faster whitening? Is there anything that I can use to start seeing results immediately? For whiter results in less time, try Crest 3D White Intensive Professional Effects. Offering whiter results as effective as a professional treatment, IntensiveProfessional Effects will give your smile Crest's highest level of whitening in just 1 week — perfect for an upcoming occasion.