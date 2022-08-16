Crescent Moon Jumpsuit

$475.00

The Details Conscious Marine Serre Crescent Moon jumpsuit Spice up your wardrobe with this piece from Marine Serre. In an all-over Moon logo print design, this topis here to shake up your everyday pieces with an extra injection of luxury and style. Forget wishing upon a star, it's all about the moon. Highlights brown/black round neck long sleeves slim cut crescent moon print semi-sheer construction Imported Composition Recycled Polyamide 88%, Recycled Elastane 12% washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: P056ICONWJERPA0001 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S