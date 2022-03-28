Archer & Olive

Crescent Moon Dot Grid Notebook

$47.31

Buy Now Review It

At Carefully Crafted

Key Details: (A5) - 5.75″ x 8.25″ 160 GSM Dot Grid 160 Pages Vegan w/ eco-friendly packaging With black, ultra thick 160gsm pages, you can bullet journal in our BLACKOUT dot grid notebook with ease since there’s no ghosting or bleeding. Perfect for gel pens, or even paint! Our Dot Grid Notebooks feature a lovely design stamped in foil on a linen cover. Our .5 cm dot grid pages lay perfectly flat when opened, ideal for all bullet planners. Bound by hand with superior craftsmanship, our dot grid journals will give you the confidence and flexibility to intentionally design your days and organize your to-do lists.