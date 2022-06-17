Charles & Keith

Crescent Hobo Bag

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

The cresent moon silhouette is one of the hottest trends of the season, and this elegant hobo bag makes a convincing case for it. Featuring an exquisite brown finish that will complement a wide variety of outfits, it also features a two-way zip closure that offers easy access to your belongings, as well as a detachable strap allows you to carry it crossbody if you wish. We think it will play well with a puff-sleeve blouse, midi skirt and a pair of kitten heel pumps.