Mystery Vibe

Crescendo App Controlled Bendable Smart Vibrator

$149.99

Discover erogenous zones you never knew existed with the Crescendo vibrator from Mystery Vibe. Made from sleek, sensual silicone, Crescendo bends to adapt to your body for heavenly personalized pleasure in 12 patterns and 16 intensity levels. Crescendo offers you tailored delights as you shape it to any position you please, sending vibrations from its 6 motors to your special sweet spots, whether you're enjoying a solo session or partaking in paired lovemaking. Use the power button to cycle through the 12 pre-loaded patterns, or download the app to explore even more thrilling vibration settings. Create your own rhythm or hand over the controls to a willing partner and allow them to build up the tempo. Crescendo charges wirelessly and comes with a luxurious quilted storage bag to keep it safely stowed away between play times. It's also fully waterproof, so you can enjoy it in the bath or shower. To help you reach your highest notes of pleasure, slather Crescendo with water-based lubricant before use.