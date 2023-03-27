Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Galvan
Crepe Sienna Bridal Dress
£1595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Galvan London
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Ronda Silk Dress
BUY
$598.00
Anthropologie
Honor
Look 04
BUY
Honor NYC
Reformation
Lecce Dress
BUY
$428.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Chania Silk Dress
BUY
$598.00
Anthropologie
More from Galvan
Galvan
Satin Halterneck Mini Dress
BUY
$1250.87
Net-A-Porter
Galvan
Bias-cut Silk-satin Gown
BUY
£105.00
Front Row
Galvan
Hamptons Satin Bridal Minidress
BUY
£675.00
mytheresa
Galvan
Slip Dress
BUY
$537.00
$895.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Dresses
Reformation
Ronda Silk Dress
BUY
$598.00
Anthropologie
Honor
Look 04
BUY
Honor NYC
Reformation
Lecce Dress
BUY
$428.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Chania Silk Dress
BUY
$598.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted