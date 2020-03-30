Kim + Ono

Crepe Robe

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

Polyester. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, hang dry. QUALITY KIMONOS: Our kimonos for women are made from polyester. Easily machine washable in cold, gentle cycle, and hang dry with distinct patterns in modern abstract designs, and can be used as long robes or dressing gowns. ONE SIZE: Using only the best materials in the market, our polyester robe or long robe kimono for women fits 43" at the chest and hips, is 54" in length, and fits most women as a dressing gown. VERSATILITY: The modern abstract floral designs offer an array of colors, perfect as a floor-length, kimono robe, polyester robe, dressing gown – a subtle, lightweight, semi-sheer robe that can be attractively worn from day to night. INTRICATE DETAILS: Our women’s kimonos have removable waist-tie closures with belt loops. Inner ties to secure closure of the polyester dressing gown, with side slits at the hem. French seam finish. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: With multiple kimono robe designs, kimonos for women are like wearing art, adding a little luxury to your everyday. Inspired by art collections from Asia. Exclusively designed in San Francisco, California, USA.