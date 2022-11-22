J.Crew

Crepe Feather-trim Shift Dress

$350.00 $175.00

Size & Fit Falls above knee, 32 1/2" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between runs small and true to size. Product Details Bring the drama to your next holiday party, without ruffling any feathers but your own. This special dress is made with silky-soft crepe fabric in an easy, off-the-body fit and features a feather-trim hem. 100% polyester. Lined. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM973.