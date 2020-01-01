Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Creme of Nature
Crème Of Nature Pure Honey Moisturizing Moisture Infusion Edge Control
£5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Black Hair Care
Pure Honey Moisturizing Moisture Infusion Edge Control
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oréal Professionnel
Tecni.art Pli Shaper
£16.10
£12.05
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Natural Leave In Detangler
£24.99
from
Black Hair Care
BUY
Only Curls
Enhancing Curl Gel
£16.00
from
Only Curls
BUY
Only Curls
Hydrating Curl Creme
£16.00
from
Only Curls
BUY
More from Creme of Nature
Creme of Nature
Exotic Shine Colour With Argan Oil
C$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Creme of Nature
Pure Honey Moisturizing Moisture Infusion Edge Control
£6.19
from
Boots
BUY
Creme of Nature
Perfect Edges Black With Argan Oil
£6.50
£3.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Creme of Nature
Pure Honey Moisturising Dry Defence Shampoo
£5.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Hair Care
Schwarzkopf Live
Ultra Brights Steel Silver
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
Schwarzkopf Live
Pretty Pastels Lilac Crush
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
promoted
Schwarzkopf Live
Ultra Brights Electric Blue
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
Schwarzkopf Live
Pretty Pastels Rose Gold
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted