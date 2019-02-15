Creme Of Nature Perfect Edges
$4.55
Creme of Nature Perfect Edges Black 2.25oz. Easy to use. Perfect Hold. Covers Gray Roots Minimize the Appearance of Thinning Edges. Colored Gel - Black. Easy to use , Perfect Hold , Covers Gray Roots Minimize the Appearance of Thinning Edges , Colored Gel - Black , Ingredients Aqua (Water (Eau)), Ceteareth-25, Propylene Glycol, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Oleth-20, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-25 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Keratin Amino Acids, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Polysorbate 60, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sorbic Acid, Iron Oxides (CI 77499)