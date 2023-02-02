Creme of Nature

Creme Of Nature Moisture & Shine Shampoo With Argan Oil – 12 Fl Oz

Specifications Scent: Scented Hair Type: Textured, All Hair Types Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Aluminum-Free, Sulfate-Free Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Detangling Net weight: 12 fl oz (US) Features: Lightweight TCIN: 14382912 UPC: 075724251991 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1233 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Hydrate as you cleanse with the Creme of Nature Moisture & Shine Shampoo with Argan Oil. Gentle enough for daily cleansing on dry, damaged hair, this sulfate-free shampoo removes buildup without stripping natural moisture. The light formula balances moisture to help promote healthy growth and prevents a dry, itchy scalp. Infused with argan oil from Morocco, which is famous for smoothing unruly frizz, sealing in moisture and fighting split ends for sleek, glossy hair. This moisturizing shampoo is perfect for natural curls or mixed textures to detangle and soften hair, prevent breakage and provide incredibly beautiful, exotic shine. Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.