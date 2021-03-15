Biologique Recherche

Creme Iso-placenta

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rescue Spa

Crème Iso-Placenta* provides intense regenerative skincare. It promotes cell regeneration to diminish the appearance of imperfections caused by acne, deeply nourishing skin tissue through biomimicking the properties of the human placenta. Acne scarring is healed and the skin surface becomes more even with less redness. It activates cell regeneration to help rebuild the epidermis marked by acne or post-inflammatory hyper-pigmentation. Our biomimetic placenta peptide provides the skin with nutrients for tissue growth by simulating human placenta properties, thereby acting via biomimicry. (vegan friendly) Containing high concentration of new generation stable Vitamin C and active Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) plus our famous Biologique Recherche yeast extract to brighten and give life to dull complexions. *Iso-Placenta: biomimicry of placenta polypeptides.