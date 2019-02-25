Sally Hansen

Creme Hair Bleach Extra Strength For Face & Body

£8.28

Buy Now Review It

uickly and effectively lightens even the darkest, most stubborn hair so it blends beautifully into your own skin tone. Lighten hair on face, arms, legs... wherever dark hair is a problem. The results are so natural, no one will notice you're using it. * Easy to use * Smooth, no-drip formula mixes easily * Consistent results every time * With soothing, moisturizing aloe vera * Delicate, sweet almond scent * Exclusive pre-conditioner helps prepare and protect skin * Salon and dermatologist tested * Fast yet gentle formulaContains: * Creme: net wt. 1.5 oz * Activator: net wt. 0.75 oz * Pre-Conditioner: 1 fl oz * Mixing cup * ApplicatorMade in USA