Sally Hansen
Creme Hair Bleach Extra Strength For Face & Body
£8.28
uickly and effectively lightens even the darkest, most stubborn hair so it blends beautifully into your own skin tone. Lighten hair on face, arms, legs... wherever dark hair is a problem. The results are so natural, no one will notice you're using it. * Easy to use * Smooth, no-drip formula mixes easily * Consistent results every time * With soothing, moisturizing aloe vera * Delicate, sweet almond scent * Exclusive pre-conditioner helps prepare and protect skin * Salon and dermatologist tested * Fast yet gentle formulaContains: * Creme: net wt. 1.5 oz * Activator: net wt. 0.75 oz * Pre-Conditioner: 1 fl oz * Mixing cup * ApplicatorMade in USA