Oribe

Crème For Style

$42.00
At Oribe
Superior style and substantial shine are a quarter-size dollop away. This stylists’ staple offers firm yet flexible all-day hold and tames frizz with rich moisturizers. Loves curly and straight hair equally.
Featured in 2 stories
Save Your Hair From Humidity Hell
by Mi-Anne Chan
Why Pros Swear By Oribe For Natural Hair
by Khalea Underwood