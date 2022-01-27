Biologique Recherche

Crème Dermopurifiante

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biologique Recherche

Crème Dermopurifiante, with its mattifying and astringent properties, is the ultimate sebo-regulating skincare product. As well as acting on sebum production, it purifies the epidermis to rid skin of imperfections like dilated pores, blackheads, microcysts or blackheads – and prevent them from reappearing. Its soothing active ingredients calm any inflammation that might cause redness, giving the complexion an even appearance.