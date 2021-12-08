La Mer

Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream

$95.00

What it is: An ultra-rich cream that instantly immerses skin in healing moisture and reveals a firmer feel and more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. Who it's for: Ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin types. What it does: With a heart of cell-renewing Miracle Broth™, this ultra-rich moisturizer delivers healing moisture and energized repair. Instantly, sensitivities look soothed. Dryness disappears. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, looks more lifted and lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished for renewed radiance and rejuvenation. Research results: In a clinical test on 31 women after using the product once: - Participants said skin felt firmer and looked smoother and radiant in just hours In a clinical test on 58 women after using the product for two weeks: - Participants said it helped minimize the appearance of pores After four weeks: - Participants said it helped repair the look of lines and wrinkles After eight weeks: - Participants said it helped skin feel firmer with improved bounce How to use: Crème de la Mer must be warmed for a few seconds between the fingers until it becomes translucent, then pressed gently into the skin. Pro tips: Mix 2–3 drops of your renewing oil into the crème and apply onto your skin for extra hydration and soothing, whenever your skin needs a little extra glow. Make this combination a part of your pre-flight ritual as well. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free Item #272339