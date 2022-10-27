Kiehl's

Creme De Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil

What It Is Our dry body oil indulges skin in nourishing moisture. With a delicate aroma of vanilla and almond, this luxurious lightweight dry oil leaves skin feeling velvety smooth to the touch. Pamper your skin with indulgent moisture. What It’s Good For Nourishes skin with hydration and helps it to achieve a more soft, supple and smooth texture Lightweight and luxurious texture that leaves skin residue-free and dry to the touch Delivers a fine mist that quickly absorbs into skin