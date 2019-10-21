KKW BEAUTY

Crème Contour & Highlight Set

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.Contour, shade, highlight and sculpt with the KKW BEAUTY Crème Contour & Highlight Set. The ultra-creamy and build-able formula makes application easy and blends for a seamless look. The dual-ended contour stick features two shades, ideal for sculpting hollows of cheeks, hairline, nose and jawline. The dual-ended highlight stick features a matte highlight for brightening without shimmer and a shimmer highlight for a more intense glow.Fair shades:Contour: Fair I Contour & Light I ContourHighlight: Light I Highlight & Light II HighlightLight shades:Contour: Light I Contour & Light II ContourHighlight: Light I Highlight & Light II HighlightLight/Medium shades:Contour: Light/Medium I Contour & Medium I ContourHighlight: Medium I Highlight & Medium II HighlightMedium shades:Contour: Medium I Contour & Medium II ContourHighlight: Medium I Highlight & Medium II HighlightTan shades:Contour: Tan I Contour & Dark I ContourHighlight: Dark I Highlight & Dark II HighlightDark shades:Contour: Dark I Contour & Dark II ContourHighlight: Dark I Highlight & Dark II HighlightDeep Dark shades:Contour: Deep Dark I Contour & Deep Dark II ContourHighlight: Deep Dark I Highlight & Deep Dark II Highlight(4 x 0.03 oz)