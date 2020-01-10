Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fresh
Crème Ancienne Ultimate Nourishing Honey Mask
$153.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An intensely nourishing face mask with almost 40 percent pure honey that melts into the skin and supports improved elasticity.
Need a few alternatives?
Laneige
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hey Honey
Take It Off Exfoliating Honey-peel Off Mask
$38.00
$30.40
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Fab Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Drunk Elephant
F-balm™ Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask
C$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fresh
Fresh
Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream
$45.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Fresh
Rose Cleansing Foam
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Rose N’ Shine Skincare Set
$98.00
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$67.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
The Ordinary
100% Plant-derived Squalane
$7.90
from
Sephora
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laneige
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hey Honey
Take It Off Exfoliating Honey-peel Off Mask
$38.00
$30.40
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted