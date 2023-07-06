United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
CND
Creative Nail Creative Nail Design Vinylux Nail Lacquer, Gotcha, 0.5 Fluid Ounce
$11.90
Description CND VINYLUX Long Wear Polish is not just regular polish. It's a 2-step long wear polish that is fast drying and provides 7+ days of chip resistant, high shine wear—no base coat needed. Benefits Two step, fast drying system—no base coat needed. High shine polish infused with vitamin E, keratin and jojoba oil. Suggested Use For best results, use with CND VINYLUX Top Coat. First apply the adhesive color, then the durable top coat.
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
Opi Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, Natural Origin, Cruelty-free Nail Lacque...
$11.49$12.49Amazon
Tenoverten
Tenoverten - Natural Nail Color | Clean, Natural, Non-toxic Nail Care (0.45 F...
$14.00$31.11Amazon
More from Nails
OPI
Opi Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, Natural Origin, Cruelty-free Nail Lacque...
$11.49$12.49Amazon