Tarte

Creaseless Concealer

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Vegan, full-coverage & creamy undereye concealer completely covers dark circles, hyperpigmentation & redness while hydrating undereyes for 16 hours! Waterproof formula doesn't crease or sit in fine lines. It's #flowerpowered by vitamin C-rich maracuja for firmer, brighter & smoother-looking skin. This baby feels like an eye cream but delivers nourishing full coverage! WHAT IT DOES: Covers every imperfection without looking chalky, cakey, or mask-like. KEY INGREDIENTS: Maracuja: rich in essential fatty acids & vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother skin & maximum hydration Vitamin C: antioxidant free radical fighter that helps prevent premature signs of aging, while brightening skin Vitamin E: natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant Mineral pigments: soothe and soften skin HOW TO USE: Use less than you think you need – a little goes a long way! For best results, pair with our creaseless concealer brush For dark circles: apply one dot of concealer to the inner half of the undereye area, focusing on where the darkness is, then blend out For redness: apply directly to any red or discolored areas, then blend Dermatologist tested Waterproof Vegan Hydrates undereyes for 16 hours* *according to a clinical moisture test performed on 35 participants 16 hours post-application Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10154838