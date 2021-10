H&M

Crease-front Stirrup Leggings

$24.99

Conscious New Arrival Stirrup leggings in thick jersey. High waist and concealed, elasticized waistband. Long legs with stitched creases at front and elasticized foot strap. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size M Composition Polyester 77%, Viscose 20%, Elastane 3% Art. No. 1021076001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large