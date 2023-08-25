Ninja

Creami Breeze™ Ice Cream Maker & Frozen Treat Maker + 2 Extra Pints

$173.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ninja Kitchen

Ninja® CREAMi Breeze™ Ice Cream Maker and Frozen Treat Maker with 5 One-Touch Programs - transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. Ninja’s Creamify Technology ™ enables the CREAMi Breeze™ to break down a uniformly frozen base into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes. From healthy or indulgent, the Ninja® CREAMi Breeze™ can create frozen treats as unique as you are!